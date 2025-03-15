Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $226,000 Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

OUNZ opened at $28.77 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.