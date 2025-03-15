Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,099,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,665,000 after purchasing an additional 109,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,296,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,198,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,950,000 after acquiring an additional 325,542 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 163.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

