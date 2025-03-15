Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.