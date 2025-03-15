Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 84,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 37,459 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $760,417.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,173,987.80. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $5,903,526.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,473,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,092.50. This represents a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 999,777 shares of company stock worth $20,062,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.62.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

