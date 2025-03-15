Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIS. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 10.2 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

