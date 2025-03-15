Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 668 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,739 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $130,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

