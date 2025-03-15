Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bel Fuse by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $957.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

