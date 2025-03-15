Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,145 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

