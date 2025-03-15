Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $110.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TER. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

TER stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,492. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 87.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

