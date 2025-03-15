Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

ServiceTitan Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $93.00 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

