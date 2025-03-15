Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Stitch Fix by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 911,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 683,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX opened at $3.83 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $485.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

