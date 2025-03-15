T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $268.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

TMUS opened at $255.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.67 and its 200-day moving average is $228.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

