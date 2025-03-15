TD Cowen Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $110.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $160,087,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,718,000 after buying an additional 894,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.