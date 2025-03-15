The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 598,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 842,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,770 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 142,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.0 %

GT stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Further Reading

