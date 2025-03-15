Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.96 and traded as high as C$18.85. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Transcontinental Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

