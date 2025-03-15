Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,465,534 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $46,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,342,169 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $239,454,000 after buying an additional 222,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,594,121 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,275,000 after buying an additional 1,944,723 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,307,000 after purchasing an additional 680,242 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,596 shares in the company, valued at $929,863.80. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

