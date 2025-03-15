Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.60. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 467,486 shares trading hands.

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $260.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 5,282,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 708,469 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,848,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 782,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

