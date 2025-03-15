TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $1.87. TrueCar shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 372,690 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TrueCar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

TrueCar Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $164.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.72.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

