Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,675.52. This trade represents a 36.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,316.62. The trade was a 57.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $850,362. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trupanion

Trupanion Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.30, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.41 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.