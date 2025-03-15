Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UDMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,139,385.60. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $94,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,768,079.28. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,294,322 shares of company stock valued at $25,953,218 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

