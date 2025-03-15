UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $210.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $188.50 and a one year high of $366.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

