UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Mizuho

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PATH stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.00. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of UiPath by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 62,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UiPath by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 74,959 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 16.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.