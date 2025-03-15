Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $364.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $364.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.69. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $546.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

