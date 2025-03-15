Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $430.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $357.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.69. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $546.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $430,674,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $359,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

