Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.13.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $357.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.69. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $546.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

