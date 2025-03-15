Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.13.

ULTA stock opened at $357.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $546.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

