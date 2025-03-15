Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Urgent.ly Stock Down 4.2 %

ULY opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Urgent.ly has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Urgent.ly’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly ( NASDAQ:ULY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.23% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

