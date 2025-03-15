US Bancorp DE Buys 222 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,593.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $63.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.