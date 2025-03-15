US Bancorp DE Purchases 336 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $79.71 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

