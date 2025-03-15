US Bancorp DE Sells 367 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Timken were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Timken by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.