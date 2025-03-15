US Bancorp DE Sells 3,719 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,859,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 675,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 802,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,589,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 480,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,328.43. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 343,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,587,425.44. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $376,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.50 and a beta of 1.10. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

