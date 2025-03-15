Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

VMI stock opened at $327.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

