Ventum Cap Mkts Issues Pessimistic Estimate for EXK Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

