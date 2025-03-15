Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46,142 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,142 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,647,000 after buying an additional 234,048 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 860,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,044,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

