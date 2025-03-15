Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 338 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $239.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.