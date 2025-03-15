Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 39,131 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 0.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in International Seaways by 65.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,197.30. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,625.67. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $254,976. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $33.57 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.72%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

