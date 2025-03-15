Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,267 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $11,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $167.83 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.68 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.83 and a 200 day moving average of $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

