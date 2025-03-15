Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,674,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 663,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $17,745,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Insider Activity

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This represents a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

