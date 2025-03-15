Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Match Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.