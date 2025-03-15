Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after acquiring an additional 459,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after buying an additional 53,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,165,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,791,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $249.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.46. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

