Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 507,990 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 347.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 124,561 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,279,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Yelp by 136.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,622 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Stock Up 3.0 %

YELP stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,022,963.36. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $393,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,305. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock worth $2,480,517. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

