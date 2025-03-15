Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Insperity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Insperity by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $508,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,143,618.68. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson purchased 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Trading Up 2.0 %

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Shares of NSP opened at $89.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

