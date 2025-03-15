Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STNG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.01. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.