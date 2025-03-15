Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $25,588,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,656,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $153.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.04.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $115.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -526.50 and a beta of 1.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $1,690,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,393.68. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,766 shares of company stock valued at $73,804,307. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

