Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 158,200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $10,158,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $9,149,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $8,152,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $6,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $260,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $291,116. The trade was a 47.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MC opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 147.73%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

