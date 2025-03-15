Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.24 Million in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 268,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 29.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.98. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.