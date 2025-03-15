Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,130 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274,641 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

