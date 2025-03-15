Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,390 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 7,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVTY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $112.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.98. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

