Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,359 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in XPO by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,042 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $163,938,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in XPO by 12,923.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in XPO by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,320 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XPO by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 683,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after acquiring an additional 259,727 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $107.19 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.03 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

