Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 169,197 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 171.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Upbound Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Upbound Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Upbound Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Upbound Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Upbound Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upbound Group

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.